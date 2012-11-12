SEOUL Nov 12Seoul shares posted their third consecutive session of declines on Monday, dogged by investor concerns about a U.S. "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts.

Shipbuilders lost ground, offseting gains from automakers such as Hyundai Motor.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.2 percent at 1,900.87 points, but pared earlier losses. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)