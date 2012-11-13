UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL Nov 13 Seoul shares edged up in early trade on Tuesday, although concerns over possible tax hikes and spending cuts in the United States early next year capped gains.
Key stock Samsung Electronics inched down 0.15 percent, while Hyundai Motor rose 0.9 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.16 percent at 1,903.86 as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Joseph Radford)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts