SEOUL Nov 14 Seoul shares snapped a four-session losing streak on Wednesday, but gains were limited by foreign selling amid uncertainty about the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff".

Some technology shares rallied, with LG Electronics up 4.59 percent and SK Hynix gaining 4.93 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.23 percent at 1,894.04. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ken Wills)