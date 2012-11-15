SEOUL Nov 15 Seoul shares lost ground in early trade on Thursday after losses on Wall Street, as rising violence in the Middle East further soured sentiment already weakened by the uncertainty over U.S. budget negotiations.

Large stocks led the declines, with Samsung Electronics down 1.3 percent and Hyundai Motor losing 1.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.2 percent at 1,871.38 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by John Mair)