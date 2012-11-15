UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL Nov 15 Seoul shares slid to their lowest closing level since August 3 on Thursday, as Middle East violence soured sentiment already hurt by concerns about U.S. budget woes.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.2 percent to 1,870.72 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ron Popeski)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts