Lloyd's of London names Carnegie-Brown as chairman
Feb 20 Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman on Monday, after his nomination was unanimously supported by its council.
SEOUL Nov 16 South Korean shares slipped on Friday as foreign investors offloaded stocks for a seventh consecutive session on concerns about a protracted U.S. fiscal stand-off.
Blue-chips were mixed, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics falling 1.8 percent while Hyundai Motor rose 1.9 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 1,860.83 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
Feb 20 Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman on Monday, after his nomination was unanimously supported by its council.
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 Slovakia would welcome the International Monetary Fund's involvement in the Greek bailout but is not willing to pay any price for it, including accepting any debt relief, which Athens does not need, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said.
* Signs deal for co-developing on revenue sharing basis integrated community in Alexandria governorate