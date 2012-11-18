SEOUL, Nov 19 Seoul shares are likely to claw back some gains on Monday after steep losses the week before, helped by signs that U.S. politicians will be flexible in finding common ground on fiscal policy differences. Bargain-hunting of tech stocks ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season may also bolster sentiment. "While uncertainty persists, the index is likely to mirror Wall Street's rebound. However, this is largely technical rebound from last week's big losses," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.3 percent last week, ending at 1,860.83, its lowest close since Aug 3. Wall Street ended slightly higher on Friday, helped by a positive tone from Washington. U.S. President Barack Obama will meet with congressional leaders in the week after Thanksgiving to discuss the "fiscal cliff" of expiring tax cuts and spending reductions. Investors will also be watching a meeting of EU finance ministers on Tuesday, where a new tranche of aid for Greece will be discussed. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,359.88 0.48% 6.550 USD/JPY 81.35 0.11% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.584 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,713.49 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $87.15 1.49% 1.280 DOW JONES 12588.31 0.37% 45.93 ASIA ADRS 118.73 1.18% 1.39 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Washington's positive tone cheers Wall St for a day >Bonds rise on U.S. budget talks, Israel worries >Yen steadier after hammering, still fragile >Oil up on Middle East conflict, Gulf of Mexico fire ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE CO. ** Samsung Life Insurance Co. said on Friday that it will not continue talks with ING Life to buy its Asia business. **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Samsung Electronics on Friday asked a California court for a copy of the patent settlement deal between Apple Inc and Taiwan's HTC. Samsung sees the deal as a blueprint for a deal with Apple, with whom it is engaged in a multi-jurisdictional patent battle. **LG HAUSYS ** A fire at a LG Hausys Ltd plant in Ulsan, South Korea, has halted production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and auto parts. The company said that the halted operations, valued at 387 billion won ($354.32 million), account for 32.12 percent of its total production. ($1 = 1092.2250 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Ediwna Gibbs)