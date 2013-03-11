UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, March 11 Seoul shares slipped on Monday, weighed down by auto shares as the yen hovered near multi-year lows against the dollar, although local institutional buying offered some support for the index.
Hyundai Motor fell 2.3 percent in its fourth straight daily loss, while sibling Kia Motors dropped 2.1 percent on fears the weak yen is giving their Japanese rivals a growing competitive edge.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked down 0.1 percent to close at 2,003.35 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources