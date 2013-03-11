SEOUL, March 12Seoul shares are likely to climb on Tuesday after U.S. stocks rose to another record high overnight on the optimistic U.S. economic outlook, but gains may be capped by continued weakness in the Japanese yen and tensions with North Korea. The yen carved out a fresh 3-1/2 year low versus the greenback on Tuesday as investors reacted to a media report that the Bank of Japan might deliver stimulus measures sooner than expected. Regional tensions escalated as North Korea cut off a Red Cross hotline with South Korea in response to a military drill in the South and U.N. sanctions imposed for its recent nuclear test. "North Korean risks and currency moves will continue to have an adverse impact on investor sentiment today," said Lee Jae-man, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked down 0.1 percent to 2,003.35 points on Monday, its lowest closing in eight sessions. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:33 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,556.22 0.32% 5.040 USD/JPY 96.50 0.25% 0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.061 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,581.50 0.07% 1.110 US CRUDE $91.81 -0.27% -0.250 DOW JONES 14447.29 0.35% 50.22 ASIA ADRS 139.05 1.08% 1.48 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow ends at a record again,S&P in 7th straight gain >US job growth, stock gains hurt demand for US debt >Dollar mixed, hovers near recent high on Fed policy >Brent crude slips on weak Chinese industrial data ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LG ELECTRONICS ** Fitch Ratings has downgraded the credit ratings of the smartphone and TV maker, citing "continued weak operating margins and thin free cash flow generation." Fitch expected free cash flow "to stay weak due to intense price competition and heavy investment needed to develop new products." (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)