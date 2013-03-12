SEOUL, March 12 South Korean shares extended
losses to a three-week-low on Tuesday as foreigners continued
selling on lingering worries about the Japanese yen's weakness
and North Korean risks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.5 percent at 1,993.34 points, its lowest closing
level since Feb. 19.
Heavyweight Samsung Electronics ended down 0.9
percent, leading the tech sector's losses.
Automakers bucked the trend and rebounded from recent
losses, with Hyundai Motor rising 1 percent and Kia
Motors inching up 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)