By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, March 14 Seoul stocks ended flat on Thursday, with buying from retail investors helping the market pull back from a 4-week low marked earlier in the day on disappointment that South Korea's central bank had decided to keep interest rates on hold.

Analysts said investors were now refocusing on signs that the U.S. economy was improving, while a weaker won had also helped sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished 0.1 percent higher at 2,002.13 points after dropping as low as 1,978.57 points on the central bank decision.

Although a majority of analysts had expected the central bank to hold steady, some in the market had held out hopes of a cut.

Despite the late afternoon recovery for the market, some analysts do not see significant upside for the KOSPI in the near future.

"The market will remain lacklustre ahead of earnings season next month as profit estimates have been lowered for the first quarter," said Oh Hyun-seok, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

"Government policy and moves in the yen are going to be the key determinants for the market," he said.

South Korea's new government is preparing stimulus measures to energise an economy hit by a slow global recovery and weak corporate and consumer spending. A senior presidential aide told Reuters on Wednesday the government would unveil an economic stimulus package in a few weeks.

The South Korean won fell by more than 1 percent against the dollar and reached its lowest level in nearly five months during trade, easing concerns about price competitiveness of South Korean exporters.

Steel plays were under pressure, after prices of Shanghai rebar futures sunk to their lowest levels for the year, hurt by week steel demand in top consumer China.

POSCO lost 0.5 percent and Hyundai Steel shed 0.9 percent.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 0.5 percent but other technology firms gained ground. Memory chip rival SK Hynix rose 2.1 percent, while LG Display climbed 2.3 percent.

Lotte Tour Development plunged by its daily limit of 15 percent to a record low. The executor of a high-profile property development project in Yongsan, Seoul, in which Lotte Tour invested 151 billion Korean won ($138 million), defaulted on some interest payments.

Move on day +0.12 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr +0.25 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)