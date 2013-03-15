SEOUL, March 15 Seoul shares slipped on Friday weighed down by Samsung Electronic's slumping share price and weak foreign demand.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.8 percent to close at 1,986.50 points, the lowest close since Feb. 19.

However, shares in Hyundai Motor rose 3.8 percent after the won fell to a five-month low against the dollar, alleviating concerns about the automaker's sales and earnings. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)