SEOUL, March 18 Seoul shares are likely to be dogged by uncertainty surrounding a proposed bailout for Cyprus, the latest trouble spot in the euro zone. "A parliamentary vote is due later today, which will weigh on investor sentiment. However, it won't drain the index just yet as most of this has been foretold since last year," said Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities. Cyprus was working on a last-minute proposal to soften the impact on smaller savers of a bank deposit levy after a parliamentary vote on the measure central to a bailout was postponed until Monday, a government source said. {ID:nL6N0C908X] The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.8 percent to close at 1,986.50 points, near a one-month low on steep foreign selling. The KOSPI is down 0.5 percent for the year.