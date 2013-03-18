SEOUL, March 19 Seoul shares are likely to find support on Tuesday as bargain hunters emerge after the main index hit a one-month low the previous day, but any gains could be capped by worries about the euro zone banking sector following a proposed bailout for Cyprus. "The KOSPI is seen treading water today, as, despite the gloomy sentiment, there are bargains to be had," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. "The worry about Cyprus is overdone, as the scenario there is unlikely to spread to bigger euro zone countries. Global markets were due for a correction after last week's long rally." The euro zone struck a deal on Saturday to give Cyprus rescue loans worth 10 billion euros ($13 billion), but imposed a levy that would cost those with cash in the island's banks between 6.75 percent and 9.9 percent of their money. The island's parliament put off a vote on the measure, which has shaken depositors' confidence in banks across the continent, until Tuesday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.9 percent at 1,968.18 points on Monday, a one-month low. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,552.10 -0.55% -8.600 USD/JPY 95.36 0.17% 0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.955 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,605.56 0.16% 2.570 US CRUDE $93.79 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 14452.06 -0.43% -62.05 ASIA ADRS 135.92 -0.99% -1.36 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends lower on angst about Cyprus bailout >U.S. Treasuries yields hit lowest in 1-1/2 weeks >Euro falls broadly on Cyprus fears >Brent crude oil down on Cyprus fears ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI MOTOR CO ** Hyundai Motor's vice chairman in charge of labour relations, Kim Eok-jo, has quit after disputes with workers this month that cost the automaker 270 billion won ($243 million) in lost production, the firm said on Monday. **HANJIN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO ** Hanjin Heavy said on Monday that 96.2 percent of its shareholders had subscribed for its new share issue. An additional 788,590 shares will be offered to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)