Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
SEOUL, March 20 South Korean shares retreated on Wednesday with foreigners selling heavily for the fifth consecutive day, while the index widened its losses in the final minutes of trade amid reports of server outages at major broadcasters and a bank.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1 percent to close at 1,959.41 points, a one-month low. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Feb 28 No. 1 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co may return more money to shareholders than it earns over the next few years, it forecast on Tuesday, an encouraging sign for investors who have been waiting for richer dividends and share repurchases.
* EPR Properties reports fourth quarter and 2016 year-end results