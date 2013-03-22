SEOUL, March 22 South Korean shares dipped lower on Friday, tracking falls in global equities as fears grew of a banking collapse and debt default in Cyprus.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,946.28 points at 0004 GMT.

Chipmaker SK Hynix was down 0.9 percent, extending Thursday's 1.9 percent drop. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Paul Tait)