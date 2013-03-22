BRIEF-Realty Income to redeem all outstanding shares of 6.625 pct class F preferred stock
* Realty Income to redeem all outstanding shares of 6.625 pct class F preferred stock
SEOUL, March 22 South Korean shares dipped lower on Friday, tracking falls in global equities as fears grew of a banking collapse and debt default in Cyprus.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,946.28 points at 0004 GMT.
Chipmaker SK Hynix was down 0.9 percent, extending Thursday's 1.9 percent drop. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Realty Income to redeem all outstanding shares of 6.625 pct class F preferred stock
WELLINGTON, March 8 The New Zealand stock exchange did not open as scheduled on Wednesday at 10 a.m. (2100 GMT Tuesday), due to an issue at the exchange.
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, March 7 The Brazilian government is selling $1 billion in a reopening of existing 10-year debt on Tuesday at a yield below initial guidance, signaling growing investor optimism on the outlook for Latin America's largest economy.