SEOUL, March 25 Seoul shares are likely to rise on Monday after closing the previous week at a 5-week low, but gains could be capped by developments in Cyprus' last-minute bailout talks. "If the bailout for Cyprus is decided, bolstering risk appetites, foreign investors could flock to local shares and lift the index," said Park Joong-sup, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Global equity markets advanced on Friday on hopes Cyprus would avert a financial collapse, taking comfort from an agreement that shielded Greek banks from the Cypriot crisis. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.11 percent at 1,948.71 points on Friday, edging down to a new 5-week low. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:29 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,556.89 0.72% 11.090 USD/JPY 94.52 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.927 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,608.01 0.01% 0.220 US CRUDE $93.73 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 14512.03 0.63% 90.54 ASIA ADRS 136.17 0.54% 0.73 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St rises on hope for Cyprus deal,dips for week >Prices near flat as investors on edge over Cyprus >Euro rises broadly on hopes of Cyprus deal >Oil gain,Brent premium to UScrude narrow since July ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREAN AIR ** Flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co said in a regulatory filing late on Friday it planned an equity spinoff by August 1 to establish a holding company tentatively called Hanjin KAL Holdings Co. The new holding company is set to take roughly 19.5 percent of Korean Air Lines' net assets. **SSANGYONG E&C ** Builder Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co announced on Monday it planned a capital reduction by cancelling 49 out of every 50 shares, cutting equity to 2.98 billion won ($2.66 million) by June 3 to bolster financial structure and reduce losses. ($1 = 1119.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)