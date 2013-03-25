BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network to consider issuance of securities
* Says to consider increase in authorized share capital of the company
SEOUL, March 25 South Korean shares rose on Monday after Cyprus and the European Union agreed to a draft proposal to finance a rescue of the country, lifting risk appetite after the main index closed last week at a five-week low.
Heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.4 percent in early trading.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1 percent at 1,968.39 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazilian federal prosecutors and members of the securities industry watchdog are investigating investment consulting firm Empiricus Research for failing to warn clients about the risk of certain strategies, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Tuesday.
* Says sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent from March 7 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hFajXi) Further company coverage: