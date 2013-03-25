SEOUL, March 25 South Korean shares rose on Monday after Cyprus and the European Union agreed to a draft proposal to finance a rescue of the country, lifting risk appetite after the main index closed last week at a five-week low.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.4 percent in early trading.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1 percent at 1,968.39 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)