SEOUL, March 26 Seoul shares edged up on Tuesday morning after Monday's rebound, as auto shares' gains on a weakening won were offset by concerns that Cyprus's bailout forcing depositors to bear losses could become a template for future euro zone bank restructurings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.2 percent higher at 1,982.11 points as of 0158 GMT.

"Investors are largely refraining from making large moves after a sharp climb yesterday, as concerns sparked by Cyprus have yet to dissipate," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

He added foreign investors were net sellers for the ninth session in a row, but didn't drag unduly as the size of selloffs had diminished.

Foreign investors sold a net 4.3 billion won ($3.87 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, while local institutions supported the index by purchasing a net 25.8 billion won worth of shares.

Large-caps were mixed, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics edging up 0.6 percent near mid-session after jumping 2.8 percent in the previous session.

Auto shares rose as the South Korean won weakened for the second day following the Cyprus bailout, with Hyundai Motor up 2.1 percent while sibling Kia Motors gained 1.3 percent.

"With the won recently quoted at 1,100 or above against the dollar, the local currency has risen higher (weakened more) than expectations and has the potential to improve the bottom line," wrote NH Securities analyst Lee Sang-hyun about Hyundai Motor in a note to investors on Tuesday.

Some defensives such as utilities and telecoms were weak for the second session.

Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) fell 1.5 percent near mid-session, while KT was trading down 1.1 percent after S&P cut its rating for South Korea's second-largest mobile service provider from A to A-.

Declining shares outnumbered gainers 429 to 327.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ traded flat. ($1 = 1110.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)