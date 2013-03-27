* Index rebounding after false alarm on military incident

* Autos outperform on yen slide halt, low valuations

* Techs lag, Samsung and LG Elec down 0.5 pct

* Small-cap defence stocks rally

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, March 27 Seoul shares were fighting to sustain opening gains on Wednesday morning, helped by a rebound in auto shares, after sentiment was hurt by a false-alarm military alert amid heightened tension with North Korea.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.3 percent higher at 1,989.03 points as of 0200 GMT, on track to posting a third day of gains.

"The index lost its opening gains on reports of a military alert that turned out be a minor incident," said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

"But the bigger issue here whether the KOSPI can halt its decoupling from global markets, which hinges on their first-quarter earnings."

Auto shares outperformed, with Hyundai Motor up 1.4 percent while sibling Kia Motors rose 1.8 percent.

"Auto shares are rising on the recent halt in the yen's slide," said Kim Yong-soo, market strategist at SK Securities. A cheaper yen gives Japanese cars a price advantage over their South Korean rivals.

"While the industry outlook is not rosy, Hyundai and Kia shares are cheap at 6-7 times of their book value, compared to the KOSPI's 9 times."

However, techs were lagging, with heavyweights Samsung Electronics and rival LG Electronics down by 0.5 percent.

Small-cap defence stocks jumped as tensions with North Korea heightened. Weapons systems maker Firstec jumped 6.7 percent while tactical communications provider Huneed Technologies rose 3.9 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent higher. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)