SEOUL, March 29 Seoul shares are likely to gain on Friday after banks in Cyprus reopened to relative calm, while South Korea's economic stimulus plans continue to lend support to the index. "Although (the government) drastically cut the economic growth forecast, policymakers' will to lift growth was clear and is seen driving upside momentum in a relatively uneventful market," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index setting a record closing high. In Cyprus, mass panic that some had feared would ensue when banks reopened after a forced closure of almost two weeks did not occur. South Korea's new government sharply cut this year's economic growth forecast on Thursday and pledged various stimulus measures including an extra budget over the coming weeks to pull the economy out of a slump. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 1,993.52 points on Thursday, nearly unchanged from the previous day's close but going on to a four-session winning streak. ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:38 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,569.19 0.41% 6.340 USD/JPY 94.25 0.15% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.852 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,596.17 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $97.23 0.67% 0.650 DOW JONES 14578.54 0.36% 52.38 ASIA ADRS 135.70 -0.44% -0.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 ends at record closing high >Euro zone bid helps bonds stem quarter bleed >Euro wins day vs U.S.dollar but loses first quarter >Oil settles higher,US crude surge 5.9 percent in Q1 ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING ** Local bourse operator Korea Exchange ordered STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co to confirm or deny whether it is planning a rights issue, after South Korean daily Maeil Business Newspaper reported the shipbuilder is pursuing a rights issue worth 150 billion Korean won. STX Offshore & Shipbuilding has until 12 p.m. (0300 GMT) to respond. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)