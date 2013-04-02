SEOUL, April 3South Korean stocks may bounce back on Wednesday after two days of losses and following overnight gains on Wall Street, with investors paying special attention to debt-laden STX Offshore & Shipbuilding and its affiliates. "The S&P 500 closed at another record high, which will serve as a positive factor in South Korean stocks today," said Kim Joo-hyung, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by the healthcare sector after a government decision on payment rates, while factory orders data confirmed the economy is steadily improving. Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding and its affiliates plunged on Tuesday after the shipbuilder requested financial support from creditors amid a slump in demand. Investors are also looking toward policy meetings this week of the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank, along with the U.S. government's release on Friday of its payrolls report for March. "Expectations of Japan's monetary easing have been already priced in, and the yen's further weakness is unlikely," Kim said. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.5 percent at 1,986.15 points on Tuesday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:30 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,570.25 0.52% 8.080 USD/JPY 93.40 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.862 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,575.96 0.05% 0.720 US CRUDE $96.86 -0.34% -0.330 DOW JONES 14662.01 0.61% 89.16 ASIA ADRS 134.01 0.75% 1.00 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St climbs with health insurers, S&P nears high >Prices slip as investors move to riskier assets >Dollar rises from one-month low vs yen ahead of BoJ >Oil settles mixed on concerns about demand ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI MOTOR, KIA MOTORS ** Hyundai Motor said its U.S. sales slipped 2 percent in March from a year earlier, while Kia's March sales declined 15 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)