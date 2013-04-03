SEOUL, April 3 South Korean shares opened higher on Wednesday following Wall Street gains overnight, but STX Offshore & Shipbuilding and its affiliates extended their slide over concerns about their liquidity.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding slumped 13.9 percent after it announced on Tuesday that it had applied for a debt-restructuring deal with creditors, while its parent firm STX Corp skidded 11 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,990.99 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)