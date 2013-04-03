* KOSPI down 0.45 pct after opening up 0.23 pct, hit by foreign selling

* N.Korea suspends entry to joint industrial complex

* Investors wary ahead of key events including Samsung guidance

* STX units extend falls on debt concerns

SEOUL, April 3 Seoul shares reversed gains Wednesday morning, after North Korea suspended South Korean workers' entry into a joint industrial park, intensifying tensions.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.45 percent lower at 1,977.31 points as of 0228 GMT, after opening up 0.23 percent, hit by heavy foreign selling.

"In the past, North Korean issues temporarily affected shares. What's different this time is tensions may be prolonged as the North's young leader is taking risks so soon after he has taken power," said Kim Sung-soo, a fund manager at LS Asset Management.

But overall, the KOSPI has risen more than 1 percent since the North's February 12 nuclear test, whereas its Asian peers inched down during the period.

Kim said recent moves in the Korean won and the Japanese yen have been alleviating concerns about the price competitiveness of South Korean exporters, aiding the KOSPI.

Investors are also wary ahead of key events later this week such as policy meetings of the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank, along with Samsung Electronics' announcement of its earnings estimates and the U.S. government's release of its payrolls report.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding slumped by the daily limit of 15 percent following its 15 percent plunge the previous session, after the shipbuilder announced on Tuesday that it had applied for a debt-restructuring deal with creditors. Its parent firm STX Corp dived 14.8 percent, and other units of the conglomerate lost ground.

Other shipbuilders also extended falls, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering losing 3 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries falling 3 percent.

Defensive stocks gained ground, with SK Telecom rising 2.5 percent and LG Uplus up 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)