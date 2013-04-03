WRAPUP 4-China cuts growth goal, puts focus on reform and "firewall" against risks
* To press on with supply-side reforms and risk controls (Adds linnk to earlier Reuters report)
SEOUL, April 3South Korean shares fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as tensions with North Korea escalated.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.15 percent at 1,983.22 points, after opening up 0.23 percent, hit by heavy foreign selling. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* To press on with supply-side reforms and risk controls (Adds linnk to earlier Reuters report)
BEIJING, March 5 Chinese cities under pressure from soaring home prices need to boost land supply appropriately while authorities take measures to fight an inventory overhang in smaller cities, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.