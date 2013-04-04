* N.Korea blocks S.Korean access to industrial zone for 2nd day

* Hyundai Motor down 5 pct on U.S. recall

* Defense stocks up as tensions rise on Korean peninsula

SEOUL, April 4 South Korean shares fell 1.8 percent on Thursday on mounting tensions with North Korea, with auto stocks dropping even more steeply after a recall of cars and SUVs in the United States.

The benchmark index slid as much as 2 percent mid-trade on reports that North Korea had set an April 10 deadline for South Korean firms to pull out of the Kaesong joint industrial zone, which had once been a symbol of cooperation.

However, the main board pared losses as South Korea's Ministry of Unification denied the report, saying that North Korea had requested exit plans by April 10, not a complete pullout.

At 0248 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stood at 1,948.35 points.

"The KOSPI fell considerably as North Korean risk was compounded by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors' recall issue," said Park Hyung-joong, an economist at Meritz Securities.

Hyundai Motor Corp and its Kia Motors affiliate are recalling more than 1.8 million cars and SUVs in the United States to address a potentially faulty switch and a loose headliner, according to U.S. safety regulators.

Hyundai Motor slumped 5.1 percent while and Kia Motors was down 4.2 percent.

"Although the cost of the recall is expected to be limited at around 100 billion won ($89.48 million), shares fell considerably on concern that the safety-related issue would affect consumer sentiment," said Kang Hyun-gie, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities.

Other large-caps were down across the board, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics falling 1.1 percent near mid-session.

Shares in defense-related firms rallied on rising North Korean risk, with tactical communications solutions provider Huneed Technologies up 6.7 pct, while weapons guidance systems maker Firstec gained 8.2 percent.

Foreign investors sold a net 246.5 billion won ($220.56 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.

Declining shares outnumbered winners 725 to 100.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 1.8 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 2 percent. ($1 = 1117.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)