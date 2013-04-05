BRIEF-First Capital FY net profit rises to EUR 762,888
* Reported on Thursday net profit 762,888 euros ($807,898.39) versus 734,127 euros a year ago
SEOUL, April 5 South Korean shares fell on Friday, extending losses as Samsung Electronics slid in early trading after announcing first-quarter operating profits, while auto shares tumbled for the second session after a U.S. recall By Hyundai.
Shares in Samsung Electronics lost 0.3 percent as the company's estimated January-March operating profit of 8.7 trillion won ($7.74 billion) exceeded forecasts but didn't beat market consensus by a large margin.
Hyundai Motor fell 1.9 percent, extending losses after the automaker slid 5.1 percent in the previous session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 1,947.59 points at 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Reported on Thursday net profit 762,888 euros ($807,898.39) versus 734,127 euros a year ago
* Said on Thursday it proposes a dividend of 0.001 euro per share
LONDON, March 10 Stocks rose, the dollar was on track for its fifth week of gains and crude oil rebounded from recent lows on Friday ahead of closely watched U.S. payrolls data which is expected to give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week.