UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, April 5 Seoul shares extended losses to more than four-month lows on Friday, rattled by the yen's plunge and growing tensions on the Korean peninsula that fuelled foreign selling.
Auto shares led the slide as they are expected to be the hardest hit from the weaker yen, which should lift Japanese rivals.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.97 percent at 1,920.88 points at 0334 GMT, its lowest intraday level since Nov. 27. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources