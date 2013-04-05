SEOUL, April 5 Seoul shares extended losses to more than four-month lows on Friday, rattled by the yen's plunge and growing tensions on the Korean peninsula that fuelled foreign selling.

Auto shares led the slide as they are expected to be the hardest hit from the weaker yen, which should lift Japanese rivals.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.97 percent at 1,920.88 points at 0334 GMT, its lowest intraday level since Nov. 27. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)