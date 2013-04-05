SEOUL, April 5 Seoul shares slid to four-month plus lows on Friday, rattled by the yen's plunge and growing tensions on the Korean peninsula that fuelled foreign selling.

Auto shares led the slide as they are expected to be the hardest hit by the weaker yen, which should lift Japanese rivals.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.64 percent at 1,927.23 points, its lowest closing level since Nov. 28. For the week, the KOSPI fell 3.9 percent, its worst performance in more than 10 months. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)