SEOUL, April 8 Seoul shares are likely to hover near four-month lows on Monday as foreign selling continues amid increasingly strident rhetoric by North Korea. "Despite being at multi-month lows, the index is likely to trade within a tight range as foreign selling will continue on the uncertainty from North Korea," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. South Korea and the United States believe that North Korea could conduct a missile launch by Wednesday, after which the North said it could not guarantee the safety of resident diplomats. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.64 percent at 1,927.23 points on Friday, its lowest closing level since Nov. 28, as foreigners sold the most in 20 months. The KOSPI fell 3.9 percent for the week, its worst performance in more than 10 months. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,553.28 -0.43% -6.700 USD/JPY 98.47 0.64% 0.630 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.715 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,582.15 0.04% 0.650 US CRUDE $92.82 0.13% 0.120 DOW JONES 14565.25 -0.28% -40.86 ASIA ADRS 135.54 -0.26% -0.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P posts 2013's worst weekly drop on jobs data >Yields sink as jobs data hint at drag on growth >Dollar stumbles after weak US jobs data, yen falls >Brent crude settle lower, drop 5.4 pct week-on-week ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Samsung infringed a key portion of an Apple Inc patent by including a text-selection feature in its smartphones and tablets, an International Trade Commission judge said in a preliminary decision. A final judgment is expected in August. Shares in the smartphone maker were little changed on Friday despite a new operating profit guidance of $7.7 billion for the January-March period, better than analysts' forecasts. **SAMSUNG C&T ** The South Korean builder said on Monday it had won two orders, in Singapore and Morocco, totalling 1 trillion Korean won ($883.68 million). Samsung C&T won a $542 million order by Singapore's GuocoLand for a development project in the Tanjong Pagar district. It will also build a phosphate rock-treatment plant in Morocco for $350 million. ($1 = 1131.6250 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Paul Tait)