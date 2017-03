SEOUL, April 8 Seoul shares slipped on Monday as strident rhetoric from North Korea and a slumping yen prompted foreigners to sell shares for a fourth straight day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 1,918.69 points, falling to a new four-month low.

Utilities led the losses, falling 2.9 percent. Korea Electric Power Corp shed 3.4 percent, extending Friday's 2.4 percent fall. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)