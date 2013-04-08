SEOUL, April 9 Seoul shares are likely to remain near a four-month low on Tuesday as investors hesitate to build positions amid persistent tensions on the Korean peninsula. "During the previous regime under Kim Jong-il, North Korean provocations shook markets for a day or so, providing an opportunity to make money through quick buying," said Kang Hyun-ki, an analyst at IM Securities. "However, since Kim Jong-un took over, North Korea's actions are having a longer impact on the markets, making it hard for the KOSPI to benefit from global liquidity." North Korea suspended its sole remaining major project with the South on Monday, after weeks of threats against the United States and South Korea. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.4 percent at 1,918.69 points on Monday, its lowest close this year amid a fourth day of steep foreign selling. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,563.07 0.63% 9.790 USD/JPY 99.49 0.14% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.745 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,572.96 -0.01% -0.130 US CRUDE $93.45 0.10% 0.090 DOW JONES 14613.48 0.33% 48.23 ASIA ADRS 136.81 0.93% 1.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St closes higher, Alcoa volatile after results >Yen falls near 4-year low vs dollar >Crude edges up, Brent premium WTI lowest since June ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **COMPANIES WITH OPERATIONS IN KAESONG** Companies with factories in Kaesong are likely to suffer after North Korea said on Monday that it would withdraw its workers from the Kaesong factory park jointly run with South Korea and temporarily suspend all operations there. Companies with factories there include Hanssem and Taekwang Industrial. **STX AFFILIATES** STX Offshore & Shipbuilding said on Monday that it had won an order for four Aformax tankers from Canada's Teekay Tankers. Each tanker is worth about $47 million. Meanwhile, parent company STX Corp said on Monday that it was in the process of selling a controlling stake in shipper STX Pan Ocean. **DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION ** Doosan Heavy said on Monday that it would guarantee debt of 300 billion won ($263 million) to refinance Oriental Press Association's project financing.