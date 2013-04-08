SEOUL, April 9 Seoul shares are likely to remain
near a four-month low on Tuesday as investors hesitate to build
positions amid persistent tensions on the Korean peninsula.
"During the previous regime under Kim Jong-il, North Korean
provocations shook markets for a day or so, providing an
opportunity to make money through quick buying," said Kang
Hyun-ki, an analyst at IM Securities.
"However, since Kim Jong-un took over, North Korea's actions
are having a longer impact on the markets, making it hard for
the KOSPI to benefit from global liquidity."
North Korea suspended its sole remaining major project with
the South on Monday, after weeks of threats against the United
States and South Korea.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.4 percent at 1,918.69 points on Monday, its lowest close
this year amid a fourth day of steep foreign selling.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,563.07 0.63% 9.790
USD/JPY 99.49 0.14% 0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.745 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,572.96 -0.01% -0.130
US CRUDE $93.45 0.10% 0.090
DOW JONES 14613.48 0.33% 48.23
ASIA ADRS 136.81 0.93% 1.27
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St closes higher, Alcoa volatile after results
>Yen falls near 4-year low vs dollar
>Crude edges up, Brent premium WTI lowest since June
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**COMPANIES WITH OPERATIONS IN KAESONG**
Companies with factories in Kaesong are likely to suffer
after North Korea said on Monday that it would withdraw its
workers from the Kaesong factory park jointly run with South
Korea and temporarily suspend all operations
there.
Companies with factories there include Hanssem
and Taekwang Industrial.
**STX AFFILIATES**
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding said on Monday that
it had won an order for four Aformax tankers from Canada's
Teekay Tankers. Each tanker is worth about $47 million.
Meanwhile, parent company STX Corp said on
Monday that it was in the process of selling a controlling stake
in shipper STX Pan Ocean.
**DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION **
Doosan Heavy said on Monday that it would guarantee debt of
300 billion won ($263 million) to refinance Oriental Press
Association's project financing.