BRIEF-Central Petroleum recommends improved Macquarie proposal
* CTP board unanimously recommends improved Macquarie proposal
SEOUL, April 9 South Korean shares edged higher on Tuesday, its first gain in five days, on hopes that the country's central bank would cut interest rates to spur growth although tensions with North Korea and a weaker yen capped the upside.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.1 percent higher to end at 1,920.74 points.
LG Electronics rose 3.3 percent on an improving outlook for its smartphones. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* CTP board unanimously recommends improved Macquarie proposal
* Directors of EZA recommend that shareholders reject takeover bid by taking no action
MUMBAI, March 10 Electronic payment firms got a big boost when India abolished most of the country's banknotes last year, but rival state-sponsored e-payment services are forcing them to raise their game to hang on to their new customers.