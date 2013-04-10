* More spending, rate cut expected

* Steels, autos and shipbuilders lead

* POSCO up 3.5 pct, LG Display jumps near 5 pct

* Foreigners sell shares for 6th day, go for futures and KOSDAQ

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, April 10 Seoul shares rebounded on Wednesday morning as expectations of a supplementary budget and a cut in interest rates helped buoy sentiment, although concerns about North Korea capped the gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.8 percent higher at 1,935.91 points as of 0258 GMT, climbing out of a 4-1/2 month low hit in Tuesday's trade.

A Reuters survey showed 18 of 22 analysts forecast the Bank of Korea would lower its benchmark policy rate at a rate meeting on Thursday, its first easing in six months.

The government also hopes to ratify by the end of April an extra budget aimed at boost jobs, Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok said on Wednesday.

Advancing shares numbered 572 while 210 declined, with steels, autos and shipbuilders leading the gains.

POSCO, the world's fourth-largest steel-maker, rose 3.5 percent on bargain-buying after losing 4.1 percent in the previous week.

Among techs, LG Display surged up 4.2 percent, rebounding from last week's 4.9 percent loss.

Affiliate LG Electronics also rose as much as 4 percent to a one-year peak on expectations of a big jump in earnings as its smartphones grab market share.

Foreigners were net sellers for the sixth day, although Choi Moon-sun, a strategist at LIG Securities, noted that foreigners had returned as net buyers of futures and KOSDAQ shares.

Foreigners have sold 4.2 trillion won ($3.69 billion) of local equities this year, but a senior finance ministry official said the heavy outflow is not a major cause for concern so far.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.9 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ also edged 0.9 percent higher. ($1 = 1139.4500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Eric Meijer)