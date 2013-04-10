UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, April 11 South Korean shares are likely to rebound on Thursday after global markets rose on encouraging trade data from China, while investors anticipated a rate cut from the central bank. "Shares are likely to resume their rebound as the global market conditions are favourable," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. "The KOSPI has taken a hit from the yen's slide and the geopolitical risk, but the decoupling from global markets seems to be coming to an end." A Reuters survey showed 18 of 22 analysts forecast the Bank of Korea would lower its benchmark policy rate at a rate meeting on Thursday, its first easing in six months. South Korean equities rose 0.77 percent to close at 1,935.58 points on Monday, climbing from a 4-1/2 month low hit earlier in the week, but were still down 3.5 percent for the month. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,587.73 1.22% 19.120 USD/JPY 99.79 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.805 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,557.69 -0.03% -0.450 US CRUDE $94.47 -0.18% -0.170 DOW JONES 14802.24 0.88% 128.78 ASIA ADRS 139.69 1.87% 2.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P close at record highs as Wall St rallies >Prices slide on fears of tapering Fed purchases >Dollar hit 4-year high vs yen,close to 100-yen mark >Oil price end mixed on strong equities; rise in oil ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SHIPBUILDERS AND SHIPPERS** Shares in shipbuilders and shippers may surge following a report that the government will provide support for the industries, whose finances have deteriorated since the financial crisis. Minister of Industry, Trade and Resources Yoon Sang-jik said in an interview to the Maeil Business Daily that he was planning "unprecedented and pro-active" financial support for the sectors, as "recovery could be delayed if we miss this timing." Hyundai Merchant Marine said on Thursday that it had won a 211 billion won ($185.78 million) contract to transport crude from the Middle East for S-Oil. **KT&G CORPORATION ** South Korea's National Health Insurance is considering bringing a lawsuit for "trillions of won" worth of damage claims against cigarette companies, the country's biggest-circulation daily, Chosun Ilbo reported on Thursday. ($1 = 1135.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources