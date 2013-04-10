SEOUL, April 11 South Korean shares are likely to rebound on Thursday after global markets rose on encouraging trade data from China, while investors anticipated a rate cut from the central bank. "Shares are likely to resume their rebound as the global market conditions are favourable," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. "The KOSPI has taken a hit from the yen's slide and the geopolitical risk, but the decoupling from global markets seems to be coming to an end." A Reuters survey showed 18 of 22 analysts forecast the Bank of Korea would lower its benchmark policy rate at a rate meeting on Thursday, its first easing in six months. South Korean equities rose 0.77 percent to close at 1,935.58 points on Monday, climbing from a 4-1/2 month low hit earlier in the week, but were still down 3.5 percent for the month. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,587.73 1.22% 19.120 USD/JPY 99.79 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.805 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,557.69 -0.03% -0.450 US CRUDE $94.47 -0.18% -0.170 DOW JONES 14802.24 0.88% 128.78 ASIA ADRS 139.69 1.87% 2.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P close at record highs as Wall St rallies >Prices slide on fears of tapering Fed purchases >Dollar hit 4-year high vs yen,close to 100-yen mark >Oil price end mixed on strong equities; rise in oil ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SHIPBUILDERS AND SHIPPERS** Shares in shipbuilders and shippers may surge following a report that the government will provide support for the industries, whose finances have deteriorated since the financial crisis. Minister of Industry, Trade and Resources Yoon Sang-jik said in an interview to the Maeil Business Daily that he was planning "unprecedented and pro-active" financial support for the sectors, as "recovery could be delayed if we miss this timing." Hyundai Merchant Marine said on Thursday that it had won a 211 billion won ($185.78 million) contract to transport crude from the Middle East for S-Oil. **KT&G CORPORATION ** South Korea's National Health Insurance is considering bringing a lawsuit for "trillions of won" worth of damage claims against cigarette companies, the country's biggest-circulation daily, Chosun Ilbo reported on Thursday. ($1 = 1135.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)