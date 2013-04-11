* Shares give up opening gains after surprise rate hold

* Auto shares fall on weak yen, Hyundai down 3.2 pct

* Construction index lowest since Dec 2008

* SK Hynix up 3.8 pct on upbeat Q1 outlook

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, April 11 South Korean shares fell on Thursday after the central bank surprised markets by holding interest rates steady with auto makers and shipbuilders leading the losses.

"The rate decision went against market expectations, but it shouldn't worry people too much," said Ryu Yong-seok, a strategist at Hyundai Securities.

"The BOK is focusing on ways to ensure that the money circulates...I think this may be better as this is in line with global trends."

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.2 percent lower at 1,932.37 points as of 0252 GMT, on track to snap two days of gains.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee kept its base rate steady at 2.75 percent, resisting pressure to lower rates and opting to further assess the effects from the government's stimulus steps and tensions with North Korea.

Hyundai Motor fell 3.2 percent while its parts-supplier Hyundai Mobis shed 3.9 percent, hit also by concerns about a weaker yen making Japanese cars more competitive.

The construction sub-index sank to the lowest level since December 2008 after GS Engineering & Construction Corp posted a loss on Wednesday.

On the upside, techs outperformed the market, with SK Hynix rising 3.8 percent after a brokerage firm raised the chipmaker's target price on an improving outlook for its Jan-March earnings.

442 shares advanced while 330 declined.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent higher. (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)