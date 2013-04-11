SEOUL, April 11 South Korean shares rose for a third day on Thursday as bargain-hunting drove tech stocks higher, recovering from a dip following the central bank's decision to hold the base rate.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 1,949.80 points, climbing out of a four and a half-month month low hit in Monday's trading.

Shares of SK Hynix rose 3.8 percent after a brokerage firm raised the chipmaker's target price on an improving outlook for its January-March earnings.

