UPDATE 2-IMF raises jitters over NZ's high debt levels, recommends cenbank toolkit upgrade
* Debt-to-income limits should be available to cenbank - IMF official (Adds context, IMF quotes, household debt figures)
SEOUL, April 11 South Korean shares rose for a third day on Thursday as bargain-hunting drove tech stocks higher, recovering from a dip following the central bank's decision to hold the base rate.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 1,949.80 points, climbing out of a four and a half-month month low hit in Monday's trading.
Shares of SK Hynix rose 3.8 percent after a brokerage firm raised the chipmaker's target price on an improving outlook for its January-March earnings.
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Debt-to-income limits should be available to cenbank - IMF official (Adds context, IMF quotes, household debt figures)
TOKYO, March 7 Nomura Holdings Inc will promote company veteran Toshio Morita to the role of president of its Nomura Securities subsidiary, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* EGM approves capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2lyBs4J) Further company coverage: