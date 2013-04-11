* SK Hynix, LG Display up on Q1 outlook

* Pharma outperforms, up 2.9 pct

* Construction index lowest since Dec 2008

* Foreigners buy most in more than a month

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, April 11 South Korean shares rose for the third day on Thursday as bargain-hunting drove tech stocks higher, recovering from a dip following the central bank's decision to hold the base rate.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 1,949.80 points, climbing out of a 4-1/2 month low hit in Monday's trade.

"Local shares are very undervalued so there's going to be some rebound," said Koh Seung-hwi, an analyst at SK Securities.

However, Koh said that techs will continue to drive the index's gains as earnings prospects were bright.

The Bank of Korea surprised markets by holding the base rate steady at 2.75 percent, and revised down growth forecasts to 2.6 percent for the year.

Techs led the gains, with SK Hynix rising 3.8 percent and LG Display up 3.6 percent on upbeat earnings forecasts.

Pharmaceuticals also outperformed, rising 2.9 percent.

The construction sub-index sank to the lowest level since December 2008 after GS Engineering & Construction Corp posted a bigger-than-expected loss on Wednesday, sending shares down almost 15 percent.

Overall, 556 shares advanced while 244 declined.

Foreign investors returned to the market for a second day, buying a net 253 billion won ($222.76 million) worth of KOSPI shares, the largest amount since March 4.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up0.7 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1.8 percent higher.

Move on day +0.73 percent

12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -2.37 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1135.7750 Korean won) (Editing by Eric Meijer)