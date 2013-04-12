BRIEF-Sofibus Patrimoine FY revenue rises to 18.7 million euros
* FY revenue 18.7 million euros ($19.79 million) versus 14.9 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2moA5FJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SEOUL, April 12 Seoul shares opened stronger on Friday, led by foreign buying, after U.S. stocks reached new closing highs following a surprise drop in Americans seeking unemployment benefits.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.23 percent at 1,954.31 points at 0003 GMT.
Shares of GS Engineering & Construction extended their slide, falling the daily limit of 15 percent, after the builder posted a surprising operating loss for the January to March period, hit by losses on large overseas plant projects. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
OSLO, Feb 28 Norway's central bank will reduce its daily sale of foreign currency in March, it said on Tuesday.
