SEOUL, April 12 Seoul shares opened stronger on Friday, led by foreign buying, after U.S. stocks reached new closing highs following a surprise drop in Americans seeking unemployment benefits.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.23 percent at 1,954.31 points at 0003 GMT.

Shares of GS Engineering & Construction extended their slide, falling the daily limit of 15 percent, after the builder posted a surprising operating loss for the January to March period, hit by losses on large overseas plant projects. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)