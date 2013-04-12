* KOSPI ends down 1.3 pct

* Samsung Heavy down 6.2 pct; Daewoo Shipbuilding off 7.7 pct

* Investors remain wary about possible N.Korea missile

* Autos slide on earnings worries; Hyundai Mobis off 6.6 pct

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, April 12 South Korean shares fell on Friday, with earnings jitters spreading from construction firms to shipbuilders and auto plays, while the yen's weakness continued to cut investors' interest.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.3 percent at 1,924.23 points. It was up 0.23 percent at Friday's start.

"No North Korean military action has materialised yet, so earnings are having a major impact on today's stock market rather than overseas factors," said Lee Sun-yeob, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

Investors remain wary about North Korea's possible test-launch of missiles after a series of threats by Pyongyang to attack the United States and South Korea.

A U.S. government agency has said North Korea has a nuclear weapon it can mount on a missile, adding an ominous dimension to threats of war by Pyongyang, although the assessment was swiftly dismissed by several U.S. officials and South Korea.

On Friday, shipbuilders lost ground on jitters about possible losses on overseas projects that could hurt their earnings.

Samsung Heavy Industries slumped 6.2 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering tanked 7.7 percent.

Builders slid for a second day. GS Engineering & Construction slumped by the daily limit of 15 percent after posting a surprising operating loss for January-March, due to losses on large overseas plant projects.

Hyundai Mobis, a parts supplier, tumbled 6.6 percent while Hyundai Motor declined 1.8 percent.

"Overall, auto earnings are expected to miss forecasts for the January to March period because of the stronger South Korean won. The yen's slide is also hurting sentiment," said Cho Soo-hong, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

Move on day -1.31 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -3.65 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Additional reporting by Seong-won Chang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)