BRIEF-Sofibus Patrimoine FY revenue rises to 18.7 million euros
* FY revenue 18.7 million euros ($19.79 million) versus 14.9 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2moA5FJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SEOUL, April 12 South Korean shares fell sharply on Friday, with earnings jitters spreading from construction firms to shipbuilders and auto plays, while the yen's weakness continued to cut investors' interest.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.3 percent at 1,924.23 points, after opening up 0.23 percent.
Samsung Heavy Industries slumped 6.2 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering tanked 7.7 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
OSLO, Feb 28 Norway's central bank will reduce its daily sale of foreign currency in March, it said on Tuesday.
* BOCHK has entered into acquisition agreements with Bank Of China