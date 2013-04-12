SEOUL, April 12 South Korean shares fell sharply on Friday, with earnings jitters spreading from construction firms to shipbuilders and auto plays, while the yen's weakness continued to cut investors' interest.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.3 percent at 1,924.23 points, after opening up 0.23 percent.

Samsung Heavy Industries slumped 6.2 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering tanked 7.7 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)