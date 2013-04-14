UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, April 15 South Korean shares are likely to gain ground on Monday as the government's plans to release an extra budget provides a lift after a 4 percent decline in two weeks, but North Korean risk, weak earnings outlooks and the yen's moves could weigh. "This week, first-quarter earnings, the yen's movement and the expected approval of an extra government budget will affect the index," said Cho Sung-min, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities. South Korea's government projects a revenue shortfall of around 12 trillion won ($10.79 billion) this year, and is expected to pass a supplementary budget this week to make up for the gap. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.3 percent at 1,924.23 points on Friday, falling 4 percent in two weeks on worries over North Korea's threats of war, the weak yen and earnings. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:31 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,588.85 -0.28% -4.520 USD/JPY 98.36 0.58% 0.570 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.721 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,481.36 0.20% 3.010 US CRUDE $90.72 -0.62% -0.570 DOW JONES 14865.06 0.00% -0.08 ASIA ADRS 140.11 -0.98% -1.38 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa llSt end down but indexes notch sharp weekly gain >Bond prices jump on weak U.S. data, Cyprus jitters >Dollar falls from four-year peak vs yen >Brent oil hits 9-month low near $101 ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **MANDO ** Mando Corp said in a regulatory filing late Friday it acquired a 100 percent stake in automobile parts selling subsidiary Meister Inc for 378.6 billion won. ($335.26 million) ($1 = 1129.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
