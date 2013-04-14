SEOUL, April 15 South Korean shares are likely to gain ground on Monday as the government's plans to release an extra budget provides a lift after a 4 percent decline in two weeks, but North Korean risk, weak earnings outlooks and the yen's moves could weigh. "This week, first-quarter earnings, the yen's movement and the expected approval of an extra government budget will affect the index," said Cho Sung-min, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities. South Korea's government projects a revenue shortfall of around 12 trillion won ($10.79 billion) this year, and is expected to pass a supplementary budget this week to make up for the gap. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.3 percent at 1,924.23 points on Friday, falling 4 percent in two weeks on worries over North Korea's threats of war, the weak yen and earnings. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:31 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,588.85 -0.28% -4.520 USD/JPY 98.36 0.58% 0.570 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.721 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,481.36 0.20% 3.010 US CRUDE $90.72 -0.62% -0.570 DOW JONES 14865.06 0.00% -0.08 ASIA ADRS 140.11 -0.98% -1.38 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa llSt end down but indexes notch sharp weekly gain >Bond prices jump on weak U.S. data, Cyprus jitters >Dollar falls from four-year peak vs yen >Brent oil hits 9-month low near $101 ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **MANDO ** Mando Corp said in a regulatory filing late Friday it acquired a 100 percent stake in automobile parts selling subsidiary Meister Inc for 378.6 billion won. ($335.26 million) ($1 = 1129.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)