SEOUL, April 15 South Korean shares opened down on Monday as investors brace for weak corporate earnings for the January-March period and following a dour reading of U.S. consumer sentiment and poor retail sales on Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 1,913.54 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)