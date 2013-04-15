(Corrects second last para to "stronger", not "weaker")

SEOUL, April 15 South Korean stocks extended losses on Monday morning, led by auto shares, after data showed China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled, adding to concerns about global economic growth and corporate earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.8 percent lower to 1,909.62 points as of 0230 GMT.

The annual rate of China's economic growth eased back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the final quarter of last year, missing market expectations for an 8.0 percent expansion.

Global stocks fell on Friday after U.S. retail sales contracted in March for the second time in three months and consumer confidence tumbled in April.

Investors also remain wary about North Korea's possible military action as the communist country prepared for the annual celebration of its founder's birth on Monday, having spurned talks with South Korea over the weekend.

"North Korea's rejection of talks dashed hopes of resolving confrontation...it is uncertain whether North Korea will launch a missile. If it happens, it will lead to the KOSPI's sharp falls in the short term," Kim Joo-hyung, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities, said.

Hyundai Motor eased 1.8 percent, Kia Motors dropped 1.7 percent and Hyundai Mobis fell 2.7 percent.

Tong Yang Securities expected the three major companies to post a 16 percent fall in combined net profit for the January to March period from a year earlier, missing market consensus, partly hurt by the stronger South Korean won currency.

Telecom firms, regarded as defensive stocks, gained ground following media reports that they plan to receive pre-orders for the latest Galaxy S model by Samsung Electronics starting Friday. SK Telecom rose 4.4 percent, while LG Uplus gained 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)