SEOUL, April 15 South Korean shares clawed back early losses on Monday as the Japanese yen held steady against the dollar, easing some concerns about the competitive edge of South Korean exporters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.2 percent at 1920.45 points, after falling as much as 0.88 percent earlier in the day. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)