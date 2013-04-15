SEOUL, April 16 Seoul shares are likely to fall on Tuesday, tracing Wall Street losses fanned by weak demand figures from China, as lacklustre local corporate earnings outlooks continue to weigh on local sentiment. "First-quarter earnings forecasts have been revised down across the board since the start of April, with the exception of textiles and tech stocks," said Park Sung-hoon, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. Investors dumped stocks and commodities on Monday in a broad selloff that gave gold its worst two-day loss in 30 years after China's recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013. U.S. stocks extended losses late in the session after two explosions struck near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.2 percent at 1,920.45 points on Monday, after falling as much as 0.9 percent earlier in the day. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:39 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,552.36 -2.3% -36.490 USD/JPY 96.79 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.688 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,355.84 0.23% 3.090 US CRUDE $87.18 -1.72% -1.530 DOW JONES 14599.20 -1.79% -265.86 ASIA ADRS 136.71 -2.42% -3.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St posts worst day since Nov. 7 on gold's drop >Prices gain on safety bid, Boston explosions >Yen rise from multiyear low on growth concerns, G20 >Brent oil drop 3 pct near $100 in commodities rout ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KT ** South Korean telecoms company KT Corp said on late Monday it has withdrawn from the bidding for Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, although it said it may still consider various investment options. **HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION ** Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co said on late Monday its consortium has won a contract worth $659.8 million to build a geothermal power plant in Indonesia. ($1 = 1129.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)