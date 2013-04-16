SEOUL, April 17 Seoul shares are likely to rise on Wednesday, underpinned by a rebound in Wall Street and inflation data that reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus plan in place. "The main board has been volatile for four sessions, but bargain-hunting is expected to lend support as share prices remain attractively low," said Park Jung-sup, an analyst at Daishin Securities. U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, a day after their worst decline since November, as gold prices rebounded and earnings from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson improved the outlook for first-quarter results. Further supporting stocks, data showed the U.S. Consumer Price Index fell in March for the first time in four months, giving the Fed room to maintain its monetary stimulus to speed up economic growth. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.1 percent to close at 1,922.21 points on Tuesday, rebounding from a more than 1 percent drop to below 1,900 points near mid-session. ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:28 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,574.57 1.43% 22.210 USD/JPY 97.67 0.15% 0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.722 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,373.65 0.43% 5.860 US CRUDE $88.94 0.25% 0.220 DOW JONES 14756.78 1.08% 157.58 ASIA ADRS 138.91 1.61% 2.20 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St gains 1 pct,lifted by gold,earning and data >Treasuries prices fall as safety bid fades >Yen weakens,euro rallies as gold-induced worry ease >Brent fall under $100 for first time since Jul 2012 ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SHINSEGAE ** Department store operator Shinsegae Co reported late on Tuesday an operating profit of 22.9 billion won ($20.54 million) during March 2013, a 33 percent increase from March 2012. Shinsegae also said its short-term debt increased by 800 billion won to reach a total of 1.45 trillion won. **STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING ** STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co said late on Tuesday its China subsidiary STX Dalian Shipbuilding Co is seeking a capital infusion but details of the funding had yet to be decided. Shares in STX Offshore gained 7.8 percent on Tuesday after local media reported that STX Dalian is pursuing a rights issue worth 1 trillion won. STX Offshore has previously sought aid from creditor banks to resolve its debt problems after its parent firm shed assets to keep affiliates afloat. ($1 = 1115.0750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)