SEOUL, April 17 Seoul shares fell on Wednesday morning, erasing early gains as builders lost ground on earnings concerns after Samsung Engineering reported first-quarter losses on Tuesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 0.4 percent to 1,914.96 points as of 0201 GMT.

"The main board has lost ground, nearing a price-to-book value of 1 as weak corporate earnings from companies that earn their living through overseas orders have fanned investor caution," said Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

Foreign investors sold a net 94.6 billion won worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. Declining shares outnumbered winners 438 to 335.

Builders were hit by steep declines after Samsung Engineering announced on Tuesday an operating loss of 219.8 billion won ($197.12 million) for the first quarter of 2013, far below market expectations for an operating profit of about 156 billion won.

Samsung Engineering's earnings shock further soured the outlook for builders' performance after GS Construction announced first-quarter operating losses of 535 billion won last week.

Shares of Samsung Engineering extended losses by falling 5.9 percent, while Hyundai Engineering & Construction plunged 7.4 percent and GS Construction slid 7.3 percent.

Other large-caps were mixed, with index heavyweight Samsung Electronics edging down 0.1 percent.

Among daily movers, shares in biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc plunged 6 percent, after closing up 5.1 percent in the previous session.

Celltrion's president said on Tuesday he will seek a buyer among multinational drug makers for his controlling interest in the biotechnology company.

Celltrion is the biggest and most profitable firm in the country's second-tier KOSDAQ share market, with a market capitalisation of $4.2 billion.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 0.4 percent. ($1 = 1115.0750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)