SEOUL, April 18 Seoul shares are likely to fall on Thursday, hurt by Wall Street losses overnight and global growth concerns although economic stimulus measures announced by the government this week may contain losses. "Cyclical large-caps are losing steam as the economic recovery appears to be slowing in major countries such as the U.S. and China, while first-quarter earnings forecasts continue to be revised down," said Chang Jae-ho, an analyst at Daishin Securities. U.S. stocks fell in a broad market selloff Wednesday, led by a sharp drop in Apple shares on worries about slowing demand for its products and weaker-than-expected results from Bank of America that battered the financial sector. Some defensives such as telecoms and utilities have attracted buying in recent sessions, and may remain supported on the day, partly underpinned by South Korea's 17.3 trillion won extra budget bill that is up for approval in parliament. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,923.84 points on Wednesday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT ------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,552.01 -1.43% -22.560 USD/JPY 98.10 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.698 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,378.79 0.17% 2.290 US CRUDE $86.39 -0.33% -0.290 DOW JONES 14618.59 -0.94% -138.19 ASIA ADRS 137.20 -1.23% -1.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Drop in Apple shares,weak profit drag Wall St lower >Prices rise as stock slump spurs safety bid >Euro down on ECB rate cut talk; yen dips before G20 >Brent crude fall for 6 days as demand worry persist ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SECURITIES BROKERAGES** Brokerages Shinyoung Securities and NH Investment & Securities reported late on Wednesday their 2012 operating profits decreased from the previous year, while Golden Bridge Investment & Securities reported 2012 operating losses of 8.8 billion won ($7.87 million). ($1 = 1118.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)