SEOUL, April 19 Seoul shares are likely to fall on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street as bearish forecasts from eBay and other companies are seen weighing on tech shares. "Foreign investors are taking profits from Samsung Electronics, likely weighing on the index further. Investor sentiment could turn even more bearish if the main index falls below the 1,900 mark," said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics slid 2.3 percent on Thursday, extending the previous session's losses. U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed below a key technical level after some disappointing earnings forecasts cast doubt on the market's recent strength. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 1.2 percent to 1,900.06 points on Thursday, its lowest close since Nov. 22, after a broad selloff of tech stocks. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,541.61 -0.67% -10.400 USD/JPY 98.32 0.19% 0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.686 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,394.61 0.28% 3.860 US CRUDE $88.32 0.67% 0.590 DOW JONES 14537.14 -0.56% -81.45 ASIA ADRS 137.02 -0.13% -0.18 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls further, bearish signals mount >U.S. bond prices rise after lukewarm data >Euro gains vs U.S.dollar;yen drops as G20 meets >Oil rise after 6-day sell-off, market seen oversold ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI HEAVY ** Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co said on late Thursday it won some $6.93 billion in new orders between January and March of 2013, up 84.4 percent from the same period during previous year. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)